Nightmare Dream Girl?

Laura Lippman has published two dozen novels, most set in Baltimore, most mysteries. But her newest is the first she calls a book of horror.

"I think that this is a work of horror because I think what goes on in writers minds is pretty horrible! I think it’s scary!”

Dream Girl is a twisty plot, from the improbable accident that immobilizes an aging novelist in his luxury apartment in Locust Point … to the mysterious phone calls that terrorize him -- but don’t slow his vivid flashbacks -- memories of literary success, an unfaithful father, ex-wives and sexual escapades. He knows he’s addled, but is it the drugs for his pain, or is it dementia? And then something truly baffling happens …