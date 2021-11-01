John Bolton reflects on the Trump administration, warns about current foreign threats

The kid who would become a noted foreign-policy hawk, one of President Trump’s national security advisors, grew up John Bolton in southwest Baltimore, son of a firefighter and a housewife. Bolton’s early and continuing interest in conservative politics shows in how he explains his decision not to testify in the first impeachment of Mr. Trump, just months after Bolton left his employ:

"They didn't convict him, he was acquitted. Which I think enabled and emboldened him. So, I didn’t see any reason to get on board that Titanic, which I thought would make Trump more of a threat than before the impeachment.”

Bolton’s coming back to his hometown for the Baltimore Speakers Series tomorrow.

