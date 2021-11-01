© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

John Bolton reflects on the Trump administration, warns about current foreign threats

Published November 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT
John Bolton
Tia Dufour/Tia Dufour
/
Tia Dufour
White House National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton talks to reporters outside the West Wing entrance of the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo/Tia Dufour

The kid who would become a noted foreign-policy hawk, one of President Trump’s national security advisors, grew up John Bolton in southwest Baltimore, son of a firefighter and a housewife. Bolton’s early and continuing interest in conservative politics shows in how he explains his decision not to testify in the first impeachment of Mr. Trump, just months after Bolton left his employ:

"They didn't convict him, he was acquitted. Which I think enabled and emboldened him. So, I didn’t see any reason to get on board that Titanic, which I thought would make Trump more of a threat than before the impeachment.”

Bolton’s coming back to his hometown for the Baltimore Speakers Series tomorrow.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore Speakers SeriesPolitics
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie