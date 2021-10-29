© 2021 WYPR
Virtuosic music with a mission

Published October 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
EDIT MVV credit Israel Orange.jpg
The Mount Vernon Virtuosi will perform "Autumn Tales" Fri., Sat., and Sun. Oct. 29-31. Credit: Israel Orange.

The Mount Vernon Virtuosi ensemble comprises recent graduate musicians who have a passion for performing. They share their talents at no charge to the public -- not because classical music is not worth paying for … but because disseminating it may hold the power to transform people into better human beings. We hear why ... from its founder and artistic director, Amit Peled:

“Music is the most important language, it’s because it’s the only language that forces the people who speak it, also to listen to it. And I believe if I can teach my kids to just listen to other people, I think they will be better citizens in democracy.”

Links: Mount Vernon Virtuosi, Autumn Tales performances Oct. 29-31.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
