Virtuosic music with a mission

The Mount Vernon Virtuosi ensemble comprises recent graduate musicians who have a passion for performing. They share their talents at no charge to the public -- not because classical music is not worth paying for … but because disseminating it may hold the power to transform people into better human beings. We hear why ... from its founder and artistic director, Amit Peled:

“Music is the most important language, it’s because it’s the only language that forces the people who speak it, also to listen to it. And I believe if I can teach my kids to just listen to other people, I think they will be better citizens in democracy.”

