Stories from the Stoop: Dr. Maneesha Ahluwalia

Published October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Here’s a Stoop Story from Dr. Maneesha Ahluwalia about transforming her own loss and heartache into compassion and a second chance for someone else.

Hey--that craving you're feeling? Maybe it’s not for Hallowe’en sweets. Maybe you’re itching for some LIVE Stoop Stories! You can satisfy that urge next Wednesday, Nov. 3rd, at Creative Alliance! The open-mic show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the theme is ‘Night Life: Stories about wild times, unexpected encounters, and after-dark escapades.’

