'Pass the Mic,' share the platform

Today we begin a new series called ‘Pass the Mic.” We invite a host to choose guests and direct the conversation. Musician and activist Lea Gilmore talks with writer and educator D. Watkins about the premise of his book, ‘We Speak for Ourselves’:

“I’m taking aim at this idea of people who are brave enough to jump in front of a crowd and say that they’re advocating for people that they normally don’t talk to. You can’t tell the world what’s your big platform, what I want and what I need, without asking me what I want and what I need.”

Plus, Aladrian Wetzel and Christen Cromwell, founders of ‘Two Strikes Theatre Collective’ talk about their upcoming show that explores the power and politics around Black women’s bodies.

Links: We Speak for Ourselves, Brown Sugar Bake Off.

