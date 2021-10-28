© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

'Pass the Mic,' share the platform

Published October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Pass the Mic 1.jpg
Pass the Mic host Lea Gilmore (top left) talks with D. Watkins (top right) about his book,' We Speak for Ourselves.' Then she's joined by Two Strikes Theatre Collective founders Christen Cromwell (bottom left) and Aladrian Wetzel (bottom right) to hear about their new show, Brown Sugar Bake Off. Credit: Guests

Today we begin a new series called ‘Pass the Mic.” We invite a host to choose guests and direct the conversation. Musician and activist Lea Gilmore talks with writer and educator D. Watkins about the premise of his book, ‘We Speak for Ourselves’:

“I’m taking aim at this idea of people who are brave enough to jump in front of a crowd and say that they’re advocating for people that they normally don’t talk to. You can’t tell the world what’s your big platform, what I want and what I need, without asking me what I want and what I need.”

Plus, Aladrian Wetzel and Christen Cromwell, founders of ‘Two Strikes Theatre Collective’ talk about their upcoming show that explores the power and politics around Black women’s bodies.

Links: We Speak for Ourselves, Brown Sugar Bake Off.

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsPass the Mic
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr