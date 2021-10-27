© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

'Willing to experiment': Stewart Bainum unveils plans for a digital new site tuned to Baltimore

Published October 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
When The Baltimore Banner launches next year, its plan is to cover news of the Baltimore region intensely. Stewart Bainum Jr., the millionaire force behind it, just hired a top editor from The Los Angeles Times to lead the reporting--and says he expects her to take risks, "If we’re not willing to experiment and be willing to fail different experiments, this won't succeed because there's no map for making a local digital online news site financially stable and sustainable.'

The Banner will be owned by a nonprofit. Bainum says it won’t succeed unless it produces news that subscribers are willing to pay to read. His goal is not making The Baltimore Sun extinct, he says, but keeping public leaders accountable and citizens informed.

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore Newsjournalism
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
