Taking action to prevent military vehicle deaths

Since he was a kid, Conor McDowell had wanted to defend his country. He was proud to be a Marine, but the risks started to worry him.

In 2019, his father Michael McDowell and mother Susan Flanigan got the awful news their only son had been killed: the light armored vehicle he commanded rolled over, crushing him. The investigation the McDowells pushed for counted hundreds of similar accidents in the last decade, many-preventable. We talk to the McDowells, and to Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown, about changes that could save lives.

