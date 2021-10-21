© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Young minds and social media

Published October 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT
dannyjoes.jpg
Danny LaBrecque is the creator and host of the children's show, Danny Joe's Treehouse. He also created Cookies for Breakfast for grown ups, where he explores the impact of social media on kids through conversations with media pioneers and educators. Credit: Stefani LaBrecque

It’s documented that using social media -- the scrolling, the likes, the shares -- is addictive and seductive. If that’s its effect on adults, what about young kids?

Dr. Drew Pate, chief of psychiatry at LifeBridge Health, talks about the different ways social media influences the minds and moods of children.

Then Danny LaBrecque, creator of ‘Danny Joes Treehouse’ and ‘Cookies for Breakfast,’ says he’s wary of platforms that have plans to aim content at pre teens. But he believes the control of a medium has more to do with education and intent than rules and regulations:

“Whether it’s a stick, or a stone, or a smartphone, there are all these tools. We decide how to use these tools, not the other way around.”

Links: Danny Joe's Treehouse, Cookies for Breakfast

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR Programssocial media risks
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr