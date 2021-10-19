© 2021 WYPR
A new report uncovers inequities in services for Maryland's infants, toddlers, and families

Published October 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT
toddler walking
The Building Better Beginnings for Maryland's Children: Maryland's Prenatal-to-3 Equity Report looks at ways to expand high-quality services for infants, toddlers, and families. Credit: Timur Kostroma/Flickr

What does the picture of infant and toddler health look like in Maryland?

We speak with Laura Weeldreyer of the Maryland Family Network about a new report that traces child well-being and how many low-income families make use of programs like food stamps and home health visits.

Check out the report: Building Better Beginnings For Maryland's Children: Maryland's Prenatal-to-Three Equity Report.

Plus, distributing baby essentials to Baltimore families in need. Amina Weiskerger, of the nonprofit ShareBaby, says demand for diapers, wipes, bottles, and strollers tripled during the pandemic. Find the list of partner organizations that distribute items here. Learn how to donate and volunteer.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
