A new report uncovers inequities in services for Maryland's infants, toddlers, and families

What does the picture of infant and toddler health look like in Maryland?

We speak with Laura Weeldreyer of the Maryland Family Network about a new report that traces child well-being and how many low-income families make use of programs like food stamps and home health visits.

Check out the report: Building Better Beginnings For Maryland's Children: Maryland's Prenatal-to-Three Equity Report.

Plus, distributing baby essentials to Baltimore families in need. Amina Weiskerger, of the nonprofit ShareBaby, says demand for diapers, wipes, bottles, and strollers tripled during the pandemic. Find the list of partner organizations that distribute items here. Learn how to donate and volunteer.