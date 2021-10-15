Remembering Public Servant Ted Venetoulis

Ted Venetoulis, the son of Greek immigrants, was a city kid who made good as a reform politician in the suburbs. But his four years in elective office, as Baltimore County Executive in the ‘70s, were just part of decades in public service, policy and business. Writer Michael Olesker, a friend for fifty years, marveled at Venetoulis’s unrelenting optimism. Johnny Olszewski, the current Baltimore County executive, said his legacy stretches across the region and the state.

“He inspired a whole generation of public servants, he was there for the new generation and my generation, he was involved in things beyond government and for our communities and for issues out there and so he just was a special person.”

