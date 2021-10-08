© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Josh Kohn

Published October 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
Here is a Stoop Story from Creative Alliance performance director Josh Kohn about the importance of role models, even when they’re invented! You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.

There’s a lot going on this weekend. The Baltimore Running Festival is having its 20th outing tomorrow morning, coursing through Federal Hill, Fells Point and the inner Harbor area. Not sure you can still register to run--we’ve got the link for you to check--but you can come out to cheer if you don’t expect to park close by.

And this is the season of Fall Festivals -- On Sunday both Towson and Pikesville at Quarry Lake are celebrating. See links below.

Links: Baltimore Running Festival, Towson Fall Festival, Quarry Lake Fall Festival

