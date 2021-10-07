Maryland’s nursing shortfall reaches critical point

Most of the country is short of nurses; Maryland is no exception. It needs thousands.

Charlotte Wood, president of the Maryland Nurses Association, describes the complicated causes of the shortfall and creative ways --like forgiving student loans--to attract more to the field.

Learn about Coppin State's nursing program, including its accelerated program, here.

Then Kathleen Wisser, dean of nursing at Notre Dame of Maryland University, says its 15-month accelerated program draws people looking to pivot their profession. And Stephanie Long, a senior in the school’s traditional nursing course, reflects on gaining clinical experience during the pandemic.

