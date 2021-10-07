© 2021 WYPR
Maryland’s nursing shortfall reaches critical point

Published October 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
A registered nurse adjusts an intravenous line for a patient at the emergency room of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Most of the country is short of nurses; Maryland is no exception. It needs thousands.

Charlotte Wood, president of the Maryland Nurses Association, describes the complicated causes of the shortfall and creative ways --like forgiving student loans--to attract more to the field.

Learn about Coppin State's nursing program, including its accelerated program, here.

Then Kathleen Wisser, dean of nursing at Notre Dame of Maryland University, says its 15-month accelerated program draws people looking to pivot their profession. And Stephanie Long, a senior in the school’s traditional nursing course, reflects on gaining clinical experience during the pandemic.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
