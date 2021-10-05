© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Who transit serves, who it fails in Baltimore

Published October 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
Holly Arnold, acting head of the Maryland Transit Administration, gives an update on how public transportation is recovering from the pandemic. We hear how MTA plans to reach more jobs in the Baltimore region, and improve on-time performance--about one out of four buses now runs late.

Then, a new report identifies Baltimore’s areas of greatest transit need. We speak with Samuel Jordan of the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition. He says lagging access poses a health hazard to the city’s Black and brown residents.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordPublic transitMTABaltimore City transit
