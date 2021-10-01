What does it take to become American?
CityLit Project, dedicated to literature, writers, and their audiences, understands how storytelling can promote empathy. Its current series called ‘Becoming American,” offers proof.
CityLit board member Aditya Desai and author/producer Saima Sitwat give us a preview. It features videos and essays of ten women immigrants who now call Maryland home. One of them is Ale Balcazar from Colombia:
"We all share the missing of home. And I feel that if American fellows could understand that, things would be so different. Missing the sense of belonging. It changes your whole experience.”
Links: Becoming American, CityLit Project.