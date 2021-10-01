© 2021 WYPR
Stories from The Stoop: Aishah Al Fadhalah

Published October 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
Stoop.jpg
BRION MCCARTHY PHOTOGRAPHY LLC
/
BRION MCCARTHY PHOTOGRAPHY LLC

Here is a Stoop Story from Aishah Al Fadhalah about her experiences as an immigrant in the US and how the Mera Kitchen Collective was born.

Some events coming up:

Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards is happening Oct 2 and 3. It's two days of books, music and art -- all happening at the Edgar Allan Poe house and museum at 203 North Amity St. in Baltimore.

And the Center for Neighborhood Innovation at the renovated Hoen Lithograph is offering all sorts of community supports, as well as live music and food from vendors … from 1 to 4 pm Sat. Oct. 2. That’s at 2101 East Biddle Street in Baltimore.

And finally, there is a LIVE stoop storytelling event coming up in a little over two week: on Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 pm at Baltimore Center Stage. The theme is “Didn’t See That Coming! Stories about shocks, surprises, and real-life plot twists.” We have a link to how to get tickets for that, as well.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
