Rapid Lemon Productions: 'Rachel'

Published September 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT
_DSC0216.JPG
Majenta Thomas (L) and Zipporah Brown in Rapid Lemon Productions "Rachel." Credit: provided by Rapid Lemon Productions

A play written more than a century ago comes back to life on a Baltimore stage. Rapid Lemon Productions presents ‘Rachel,’ a story about motherhood, racism, tough life decisions and faith.
Playwright Aladrian Wetzel describes how she adapted the play to reflect what Black families deal with today.
And director Tracie Marie Jiggetts tells us she wants audiences to leave feeling hopeful--but also challenged to strive for a better future:

How they can make a difference in the next generation at tearing down some of these walls that have been built.”

Links: Rapid Lemon Productions ‘Rachel,’ The Art of Truth, Two Strikes Theatre Collective.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
