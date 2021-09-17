A play written more than a century ago comes back to life on a Baltimore stage. Rapid Lemon Productions presents ‘Rachel,’ a story about motherhood, racism, tough life decisions and faith.

Playwright Aladrian Wetzel describes how she adapted the play to reflect what Black families deal with today.

And director Tracie Marie Jiggetts tells us she wants audiences to leave feeling hopeful--but also challenged to strive for a better future:

“How they can make a difference in the next generation at tearing down some of these walls that have been built.”

Links: Rapid Lemon Productions ‘Rachel,’ The Art of Truth, Two Strikes Theatre Collective.