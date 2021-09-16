© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Face Of Hunger In Maryland

Published September 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
Children pick up free meals at an elementary school in Montgomery County. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Who is at risk for hunger in Maryland? Where? What help is available? The Maryland Food Bank has done a deep data drive to create a new statewide “Hunger Map” that pinpoints areas of need and exposes gaps in assistance.

Meg Kimmel, the non-profit’s Executive Vice President, lays out key insights.

Plus, we hear how Meals On Wheels provides much more than nutritious food to its clients, and how the University of Maryland Medical System is working to eradicate food insecurity across the state.

This program originally aired on August 9, 2021.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
