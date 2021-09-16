The Face Of Hunger In Maryland

Who is at risk for hunger in Maryland? Where? What help is available? The Maryland Food Bank has done a deep data drive to create a new statewide “Hunger Map” that pinpoints areas of need and exposes gaps in assistance.

Meg Kimmel, the non-profit’s Executive Vice President, lays out key insights.

Plus, we hear how Meals On Wheels provides much more than nutritious food to its clients, and how the University of Maryland Medical System is working to eradicate food insecurity across the state.

This program originally aired on August 9, 2021.

