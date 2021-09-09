© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

9-11 Twenty Years After

Published September 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT
Derek Jensen wikimedia commons.jpg
Two beams of light represent the former Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, a memorial of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Credit: Derek Jensen/Wikimedia Commons

As America marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks, we hear from two Marine veterans, Rory Holderness and Dario DiBattista, about their experiences fighting wars that were set off by the terrorist strikes.

Dario says: “We need to more intellectually consider the experience of Iraq and Afghanistan, take lessons learned and figure out how we can all collectively heal.”

Then we talk with Ben Wainio, whose daughter, Towson alumna Honor Elizabeth Wainio, was aboard United Flight 93 that day. The plane’s hijackers, overcome by insurgent passengers, never hit their intended target and crashed in Pennsylvania.

“Those passengers and crew members, they did something to save whatever was going to happen in Washington -- You know they were really heroes.”

Links: Warhorse, Honor Elizabeth Wainio '95 Communications Memorial Scholarship Fund endowment, Honor Elizabeth Wainio '95 Communications Memorial Scholarship fundraising event at Ropewalk Tavern, Oct. 23, 2021.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr