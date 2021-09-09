9-11 Twenty Years After

As America marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks, we hear from two Marine veterans, Rory Holderness and Dario DiBattista, about their experiences fighting wars that were set off by the terrorist strikes.

Dario says: “We need to more intellectually consider the experience of Iraq and Afghanistan, take lessons learned and figure out how we can all collectively heal.”

Then we talk with Ben Wainio, whose daughter, Towson alumna Honor Elizabeth Wainio, was aboard United Flight 93 that day. The plane’s hijackers, overcome by insurgent passengers, never hit their intended target and crashed in Pennsylvania.

“Those passengers and crew members, they did something to save whatever was going to happen in Washington -- You know they were really heroes.”

