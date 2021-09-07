Towards Racial Justice And Understanding

Adopting an anti-racist approach requires more than reading books and marching for justice.

That’s why Govans Presbyterian church has welcomed singer and activist Lea Gilmore as its first ‘Minister for Racial Justice and Multicultural Engagement.’ She and Pastor Tom Harris talk about ways the church’s white congregation is working to engage with the surrounding diverse Baltimore neighborhood.

“Lea has helped us say, no - you all need to do some work. Go and march if you want, go to Annapolis if you want, but to do anti-racism work is deeply personal, internal work within each member of the church and with the congregation as a whole.”

Plus--pediatrician Nicole Rochester on why racism should be viewed as a public health crisis.

Links: Govans Church Racial Justice Ministry Speakers Series, YourGPSdoc