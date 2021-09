“Women Behaving Badly” is the title of the new Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit that explores how art has been used for centuries to perpetuate gender stereotypes.

Senior curator Andaleeb Banta takes us behind the scenes. The exhibit is only display through December 19th.

This interview originally aired on July 29, 2021.