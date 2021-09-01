© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Agony Of Opioid Withdrawal

Published September 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
After a devastating motorcycle accident, Hopkins bioethicist Travis Rieder was prescribed high doses of opioids to stave off pain. When he began to taper off the drugs, he was immediately thrown into withdrawal.

The advice Reider got from his doctors was to go back on opioids. His medical team had no plan for weaning him from the drugs.

Reider’s book, “In Pain,” explores the history of opioids, why they are so addictive and how the medical system should be changed. Check out his Ted Talk here.

This interview originally aired July 2, 2019.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
