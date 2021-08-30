The Racial Politics Of Sound

What sounds are deemed ‘Black’ or ‘White’? What values do we assign these judgments? How far back can these ideas be traced?

We discuss the cultural politics of sound with English professor Jennifer Lynn Stoever of Binghamton University, author of “The Sonic Color Line.”

She has sifted through slave narratives, music, and radio dramas to dissect the connection society makes between race and sound.

We discuss efforts by White listeners to limit black voices, along with examples of Black resistance, and how the sonic color line affects Black and White lives today.

