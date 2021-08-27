Get Outside! There Is Room To Roam

The National Park Service turned 105 this week! What better way to celebrate than visiting one of the dozens of local natural areas around Maryland. National, state and local parks across the country have seen record numbers of visitors during the pandemic, but there is still room for Americans to roam.

National Park Ranger Katie Liming offers tips for those planning to spend time outside during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday:

“It has been a busy summer in local national parks and in national parks across the country. So it is more important than ever for visitors to plan ahead before they visit a national park.”

