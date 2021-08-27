© 2021 WYPR
Get Outside! There Is Room To Roam

Published August 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT
Credit: Melissa Gerr
The National Park Service turned 105 this week! What better way to celebrate than visiting one of the dozens of local natural areas around Maryland. National, state and local parks across the country have seen record numbers of visitors during the pandemic, but there is still room for Americans to roam.

National Park Ranger Katie Liming offers tips for those planning to spend time outside during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday:

“It has been a busy summer in local national parks and in national parks across the country. So it is more important than ever for visitors to plan ahead before they visit a national park.”

Links: Maryland National Parks and Historic Sites

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
