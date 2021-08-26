© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccines And What Boosters Mean

Published August 26, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT
Credit: Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons

Vaccine efficacy ... variants ... shifting mask mandates -- News about the coronavirus changes quickly. Today, an update.

Dr. James Campbell, principal investigator for U-MD School of Medicine’s pediatric vaccine trials, explains why young kids need a separate vaccine, and when it might be ready.

And Dr. William Moss, executive director of the ‘International Vaccine Access Center‘ at Hopkins, explains vaccine booster shots -- why they’re recommended and reasons not to rush third shots when many still wait for their first:

“Until we really get this pandemic under control in all countries around the world, the virus is still going to have opportunities to be transmitted, to develop mutations or worse to develop a virus that escapes vaccine induced immunity.”

