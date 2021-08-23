© 2021 WYPR
'A Wander Through Purgatory': Life In A Maximum Security Psychiatric Hospital

Published August 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
Couple Found Slain
Credit: Henry Holt and Co.

Experiencing delusions, Brian Bechtold shot and killed his abusive parents in 1992. The court ruled him “not criminally responsible,” due to mental illness, and sent him for treatment to Maryland’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

He claims he’s restored to mental health. His psychiatrists point to his attempted escapes and original diagnosis to say he’s not safe to release. His efforts to prove he’s sane are construed as proof that he’s not.

Psychoanalyst and MICA professor Mikita Brottman tells his story in the new book, "Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder."

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
