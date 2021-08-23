'A Wander Through Purgatory': Life In A Maximum Security Psychiatric Hospital

Experiencing delusions, Brian Bechtold shot and killed his abusive parents in 1992. The court ruled him “not criminally responsible,” due to mental illness, and sent him for treatment to Maryland’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

He claims he’s restored to mental health. His psychiatrists point to his attempted escapes and original diagnosis to say he’s not safe to release. His efforts to prove he’s sane are construed as proof that he’s not.

Psychoanalyst and MICA professor Mikita Brottman tells his story in the new book, "Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder."

