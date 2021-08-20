Weaving A Tight Knit Community

Ten grassroots community leaders in Baltimore will each receive a $7,000 grant from "Weave: The Social Fabric Project".

The project recognizes “weavers,” people who are building trust between neighbors at a time when disconnection is common.

We ask Frederick Riley, who leads the initiative at the Aspen Institute, about this inaugural class of “weavers," and speak with Danielle Battle, co-founder of the Cherry Hill nonprofit RICH -- Restoring Inner City Hope -- about how she will use this award.

Learn about the other Baltimore City recipients here.