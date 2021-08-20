© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Weaving A Tight Knit Community

Published August 20, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT
Weaver Awards
The Weaver Awards chose ten Baltimore City community leaders to receive $7,000 each for a project that connects their neighbors and increases a sense of belonging. Credit: Weave: The Social Fabric Project

Ten grassroots community leaders in Baltimore will each receive a $7,000 grant from "Weave: The Social Fabric Project".

The project recognizes “weavers,” people who are building trust between neighbors at a time when disconnection is common.

We ask Frederick Riley, who leads the initiative at the Aspen Institute, about this inaugural class of “weavers," and speak with Danielle Battle, co-founder of the Cherry Hill nonprofit RICH -- Restoring Inner City Hope -- about how she will use this award.

Learn about the other Baltimore City recipients here.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore City
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
