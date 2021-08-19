Teaming Up In South Baltimore

How did a 6 foot 7 inch Jewish basketball star from Brooklyn, New York come to spend decades in Brooklyn, South Baltimore, offering tough love and opportunities to young people at risk? Ivan Leshinsky explains why it happened and how it worked in his memoir Teaming Up. What’s the most important accomplishment of the Chesapeake Center for Youth Development, which Leshinsky headed for nearly four decades?

“So I think the legacy is really the hundreds of kids, I say kids -- the hundreds of young people -- who went through our programs and really went on to find a productive and satisfying way of living.”

Then, Brad Rogers, executive director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership tells us how they are investing $6 million dollars of casino gambling revenues in its neighborhoods.

Links: Ivan Leshinsky book, Southwest Sports and Fitness Alliance, South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

