On The Record

The Burden Of Pretrial Fees

Published August 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
An African American woman sits on a bed on the floor. Her face is not visible., She is wearing black leggings and white socks. A GPS monitor is around her ankle.
GPS monitoring rose during the pandemic, and people assigned home detention pay hundreds per month in fees. Credit: uusc4all/Flickr

Pretrial home detention can cost hundreds of dollars per month - including a security deposit and fees for GPS monitoring and drug testing.

We speak with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who eliminated fees for both the county’s pretrial community supervision and home detention programs.

And we hear from Nicole Hanson-Mundell, who leads the Baltimore City advocacy nonprofit, Out for Justice. She says recent protections passed by the General Assembly are not being felt by the clients her group supports.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
