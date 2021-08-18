The Burden Of Pretrial Fees

Pretrial home detention can cost hundreds of dollars per month - including a security deposit and fees for GPS monitoring and drug testing.

We speak with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who eliminated fees for both the county’s pretrial community supervision and home detention programs.

And we hear from Nicole Hanson-Mundell, who leads the Baltimore City advocacy nonprofit, Out for Justice. She says recent protections passed by the General Assembly are not being felt by the clients her group supports.

