Working It

Finding a job is a chore. With limited skills .. no business contacts ... or with a criminal record … the road to employment becomes an obstacle course. Maryland New Directions provides training, coaching and placement to clear away barriers. Sean Scott, a former client, recalls the moment he read an ad that changed his life:

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a felon, it doesn't matter if you’re homeless, we’re here to provide job training for you, and it just stuck out to me because I wanna do right and here’s this place they’re gonna train me, where I could go and potentially make some good money.”

Plus, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce pairs teachers with businesses … so they can bring what they learn in the workplace back into their high-school classrooms.

