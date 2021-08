The tiny island country of Haiti has suffered - and survived - many hardships: Earthquakes, hurricanes, political chaos. But the tight-knit Haitian community in Baltimore reflects a resilient spirit, eager to share its culture. Komité Ayiti’s ‘Haitian Caribbean Community Day’ on Sunday will feature food, performance, and handmade products. Garry Bien-Aime, Komite Ayiti’s founder and president, previews the festival and reflects on what music means to Haitians.

