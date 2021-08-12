New Federal Order Staves Off Eviction For Some Marylanders

Maryland’s protections against evictions expire Sunday, but a new federal order will forestall evictions for some tenants in areas where COVID is spreading fast.

WYPR’s health and housing reporter Sarah Y. Kim fills us in. And Aaron Greenfield, representing a trade group of landlords, says his members are working to engage tenants to fill out applications for federal eviction-prevention money.

Check out this list of state and local eviction prevention resources.

Then, Kathy Koch, who leads Arundel Community Development Services, says they’ve added staff and partnered with community groups to get the funds to landlords. Apply for assistance through ACDS here.