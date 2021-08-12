© 2021 WYPR
New Federal Order Staves Off Eviction For Some Marylanders

Published August 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT
Maryland’s protections against evictions expire Sunday, but a new federal order will forestall evictions for some tenants in areas where COVID is spreading fast.

WYPR’s health and housing reporter Sarah Y. Kim fills us in. And Aaron Greenfield, representing a trade group of landlords, says his members are working to engage tenants to fill out applications for federal eviction-prevention money.

Check out this list of state and local eviction prevention resources.

Then, Kathy Koch, who leads Arundel Community Development Services, says they’ve added staff and partnered with community groups to get the funds to landlords. Apply for assistance through ACDS here.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
