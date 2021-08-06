Stories From The Stoop: Lynn McDonald

In honor of the ‘dog days’ of summer, Here’s a Stoop Story from Lynn McDonald about love that comes from furry paws and a cold nose. You can hear her story and others at Stoopstorytelling.com.

This weekend, starting today, is the Baltimore Ceasefire Peace Challenge. There are lots of ways to honor it; one is to visit the photo exhibit ‘Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys.’ It’s on view today through Sunday at Motor House, 120 West North Avenue . This is also National Farmers Market week, so stop by your favorite market and load up on the summer harvest.

Links: Baltimore Ceasefire 365, Baltimore Farmers Markets Guide, Motor House Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys exhibit.

