© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories From The Stoop: Lynn McDonald

Published August 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
Stoop.jpg
Stoop Storytelling Series
/

In honor of the ‘dog days’ of summer, Here’s a Stoop Story from Lynn McDonald about love that comes from furry paws and a cold nose. You can hear her story and others at Stoopstorytelling.com.

This weekend, starting today, is the Baltimore Ceasefire Peace Challenge. There are lots of ways to honor it; one is to visit the photo exhibit ‘Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys.’ It’s on view today through Sunday at Motor House, 120 West North Avenue . This is also National Farmers Market week, so stop by your favorite market and load up on the summer harvest.

Links: Baltimore Ceasefire 365, Baltimore Farmers Markets Guide, Motor House Peace in Motion: Baltimore Ballet Boys exhibit.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast