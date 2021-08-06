© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Shark Fest!

Published August 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
640px-The_American_Museum_journal_(c1900-(1918))_(18133399986).jpg
Restoration of the jaws of the fossil shark, carcharodon megalodon at the American Museum of Natural History circa 1918. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sharks are the fierce top dogs of the ocean … yet they’re also one link in a delicate environmental system. When it’s tossed out of balance ... the result can be disaster.

The Natural History Society of Maryland hopes to change how the public looks at sharks and to underscore their critical role in the world’s waters. That’s what Shark Fest is about— featuring presentations by experts, hands-on activities and even a shark-tooth hunt! We get a preview from naturalist Nick Spero and biologist and underwater photographer Nick Caloyianis:

“As fearsome a reputation that these sharks have, they are more fragile than you can possibly imagine, which goes along with the fragility of the planet.”

Links: Natural History Society of Maryland Shark Fest, Nick Caloyianis productions.

On The Record Sharks Natural History Society of Maryland
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
