Sharks are the fierce top dogs of the ocean … yet they’re also one link in a delicate environmental system. When it’s tossed out of balance ... the result can be disaster.

The Natural History Society of Maryland hopes to change how the public looks at sharks and to underscore their critical role in the world’s waters. That’s what Shark Fest is about— featuring presentations by experts, hands-on activities and even a shark-tooth hunt! We get a preview from naturalist Nick Spero and biologist and underwater photographer Nick Caloyianis:

“As fearsome a reputation that these sharks have, they are more fragile than you can possibly imagine, which goes along with the fragility of the planet.”

Links: Natural History Society of Maryland Shark Fest, Nick Caloyianis productions.

