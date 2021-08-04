Baltimore's COVID Vaccine Ground Game

As the Delta variant drives up the number of residents with COVID, Baltimore’s public health web is hard at work, running vaccination clinics and deploying community ambassadors.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa talks about what it takes to dispel vaccine myths, "It’s different for different communities, but what has been relatively universal is having a trusted messenger. And that’s not always the government. I think that’s really how the concept of VALUE ambassadors were born."

We hear how the VALUE project offers culturally responsive outreach and education, including to some who may have felt ignored by the health system.

And Evan Serpick, of Open Society Institute-Baltimore, tells how grants are supporting vaccine equity and outreach to marginalized groups.

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the COVID vaccines, you can reach the city’s COVID Call Center at 443 - 984 - 8650. Find a local vaccination site here. Check out this weekend's Ceasefire Block Party - vaccinations available Saturday - here.

