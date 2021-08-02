© 2021 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Archaeology In Your Backyard

Published August 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT
A group of people stand in front of a boarded up old log cabin.
The Jonathan Street cabin is being rehabbed and turned into affordable housing. Credit: Preservation Maryland

In Western Maryland, a decrepit log cabin in an historic African-American neighborhood is being transformed into affordable housing:

Nicholas Redding of Preservation Maryland and Reggie Turner of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture tell us about the tiny home, which likely belonged to Jonathan Hager, founder of Hagerstown. Learn more about the Jonathan Street cabin.

Then, amateur archaeologist Evan Woodard excavates forgotten privies and trash pits in Baltimore, looking for relics of 19th-century life. What treasures has he found? How can you get started seeking artifacts? Check out Woodard's series with the Enoch Pratt: part one, part two.

