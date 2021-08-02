Archaeology In Your Backyard

In Western Maryland, a decrepit log cabin in an historic African-American neighborhood is being transformed into affordable housing:

Nicholas Redding of Preservation Maryland and Reggie Turner of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture tell us about the tiny home, which likely belonged to Jonathan Hager, founder of Hagerstown. Learn more about the Jonathan Street cabin.

Then, amateur archaeologist Evan Woodard excavates forgotten privies and trash pits in Baltimore, looking for relics of 19th-century life. What treasures has he found? How can you get started seeking artifacts? Check out Woodard's series with the Enoch Pratt: part one, part two.