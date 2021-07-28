Transit Dollars And Data

The answer to “Who controls transportation funding in Maryland” reflects decades of decisions straining to keep up with a system in flux. Does the dollar disbursement need an overhaul? If so, how?

We ask Baltimore Metropolitan Council senior transportation planner Don Halligan and executive director Mike Kelly. They give an overview of a new report that offers alternatives to the current distribution of power in making choices about transit funds and operations. Mike Kelly:

“We’re a unique system in that the mayor of Baltimore City and the county executives from the jurisdictions served by our core transit network don’t have a seat at the table for any decision.”

Plus Morgan State University Prof. Celeste Chavis and Jed Weeks, Policy Director at Bikemore, talk about a new data collection program that will measure how people and vehicles use two busy street corridors in the city.

Links: Bikemore, Baltimore Regional Transportation Board, Transit Governance and Funding Review.

