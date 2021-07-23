The Struggle Of Gloria Richardson

Six decades ago, a Black mother and housewife on the Eastern Shore captured national notice for the fearless way she organized African-Americans to demonstrate for jobs, housing, and health care in the sharply segregated city of Cambridge.

That leader, Gloria Richardson, died last week. We ask her biographer, Joseph R. Fitzgerald, why she boycotted the referendum on equal access to public spaces like restaurants. The biography is titled “The Struggle is Eternal”.

Read more about Gloria Richardson:

Gloria Richardson analyzed the system to find solutions

Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99

Watch an oral history interview with Richardson from the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Check out Maryland Morning's interview with Richardson in 2014.

