Hot Sauce Artists Spice Up Towson Gallery

Published July 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
1 of 3  — alpha.Planted by a stream of water 2020.jpg
2 of 3  — LaToyaHobbs.The Founder.png
3 of 3  — ItaloDea.Untitled22x30.2021inkonpaper.png

Embarking on a career in art is a craft and a trade, as well as a calling. You can study for it, but it also takes guidance from experienced art makers and supporters to set an emerging artist on a path to success.

Enter Towson University Galleries, dedicated to mentoring its students and alumni. We hear from Community Art Center Director Stacy Arnold about a collaboration with the Hot Sauce Artists Collective. Collective co-founder Alpha Massaquoi sees its value:

“I’m seeking wisdom and as the artists who are where they are currently, they have that wisdom and knowledge and they’re passing that wisdom down to us.”

Links: Novo Legados Bmore Legends exhibit, Printmaking workshop and other events.

