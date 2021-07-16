Hot Sauce Artists Spice Up Towson Gallery

Embarking on a career in art is a craft and a trade, as well as a calling. You can study for it, but it also takes guidance from experienced art makers and supporters to set an emerging artist on a path to success.

Enter Towson University Galleries, dedicated to mentoring its students and alumni. We hear from Community Art Center Director Stacy Arnold about a collaboration with the Hot Sauce Artists Collective. Collective co-founder Alpha Massaquoi sees its value:

“I’m seeking wisdom and as the artists who are where they are currently, they have that wisdom and knowledge and they’re passing that wisdom down to us.”

