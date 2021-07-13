© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Relief From Medical Debt

Published July 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT
Medical debt is one of the top reasons for bankruptcy. Credit: Becky Werthington/Flickr

Lost jobs, lost wages, and mounting medical bills. The pandemic spotlighted overlapping financial and health dilemmas.

Senator Chris Van Hollen describes his proposal to prevent healthcare providers from taking drastic steps to collect debt during the pandemic.

Then, local United Church of Christ congregations recently wiped out $9 million in outstanding debt, buying bills from collection agencies at a fraction of face value. We speak with Rev. Tim Tutt, senior minister of Westmoreland Congregational in Bethesda, and Rev. Freeman Palmer, conference minister for the Central Atlantic Conference of the United Church of Christ.

Learn more about RIP Medical Debt here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
