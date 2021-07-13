Relief From Medical Debt

Lost jobs, lost wages, and mounting medical bills. The pandemic spotlighted overlapping financial and health dilemmas.

Senator Chris Van Hollen describes his proposal to prevent healthcare providers from taking drastic steps to collect debt during the pandemic.

Then, local United Church of Christ congregations recently wiped out $9 million in outstanding debt, buying bills from collection agencies at a fraction of face value. We speak with Rev. Tim Tutt, senior minister of Westmoreland Congregational in Bethesda, and Rev. Freeman Palmer, conference minister for the Central Atlantic Conference of the United Church of Christ.

Learn more about RIP Medical Debt here.

