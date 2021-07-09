© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories From The Stoop: Shawna Renee

Published July 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
Stoop.jpg
Stoop Storytelling Series
/

Here is a Stoop Story from Shawna Renée, about a memorable breakfast. You can hear more stories, as well as the Stoop podcast, here.

Interested in science? Next Tuesday evening, on the back patio of the Ivy Bookshop on Falls Road, astrophysicist Mario Livio will discuss his book, "Galileo and the Science Deniers." It’s just out in paperback. Asking questions Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m., will be Johns Hopkins University astrophysicist Tobias Marriage.

Register for this free event here. Check out our OTR interview with Livio about "Galileo" here.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie