Gig & Freelance & Unemployed--Oh My!

Governor Hogan’s move to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits early is on hold until legal arguments are thrashed out in the next couple of weeks.

What would the end of the special pandemic benefits mean for the thousands of gig workers in Maryland?

Two freelancers--oboist Rick Basehore and writer Wendy Meyeroff--describe bewildering applications and long gaps but say the benefits are crucial.

And Rebecca Smith of the National Employment Law Project contends some Maryland workers should be eligible permanently for what they got during the pandemic.

Check out this WYPR News coverage of the legal battle over unemployment benefits in Maryland.

Production assistance from Genevieve Montinar.