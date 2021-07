Six years before the American Revolution, a 20-year-old mixed-race woman had had enough of servitude; she disguised herself in boys’ clothes, and escaped from her enslaver from the docks of Baltimore.

She’s one of the stars of Bowie State historian Karen Cook Bell’s narrative "Running from Bondage". Bell says enslaved women were inspired to break free by the talk of liberty leading to the war, incentives from the British, and the chaos of conflict.