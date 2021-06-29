© 2021 WYPR
Biohacking Bacteria Cells To Produce Inexpensive Insulin

Published June 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT
Two hands hold a insulin injection.
Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Credit: Momboleum/Flickr Creative Commons

The price of insulin is steep, but people who need it risk their health if they skip a dose. The Open Insulin Foundation aims to break the hold pharmaceutical companies exert on the cost, working instead with local labs to develop cheaper versions of insulin.

We speak with co-founder Anthony Di Franco and Dr. Lisa Scheifele of the Baltimore Underground Science Space, BUGSS. Scheifele describes how e-coli cells are biohacked to create a fast-acting form of insulin.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
