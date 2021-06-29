Biohacking Bacteria Cells To Produce Inexpensive Insulin

The price of insulin is steep, but people who need it risk their health if they skip a dose. The Open Insulin Foundation aims to break the hold pharmaceutical companies exert on the cost, working instead with local labs to develop cheaper versions of insulin.

We speak with co-founder Anthony Di Franco and Dr. Lisa Scheifele of the Baltimore Underground Science Space, BUGSS. Scheifele describes how e-coli cells are biohacked to create a fast-acting form of insulin.