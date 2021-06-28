The Well-Being And Mental Health Of Maryland’s Children

Are children in America better off now than a decade ago? We ask researcher Nonso Umunna about the latest “Kids Count” report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. It spotlights a range of factors like poverty, school enrollment, and health-insurance coverage. Where did child welfare stand in Maryland before the pandemic, and what resources do families need?

Then--school social worker Ashley Woods describes the way the pandemic affected teens’ mental health and the bumpy road ahead as more students return to the classroom this fall.

Check out the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book. It ranks Maryland 24th nationally.

You can hear more from Nonso Umunna at WYPR’s virtual event on youth mental health, at 3 pm today. We have a link to details, as well as to information about a webinar at 1 pm tomorrow, hosted by Advocates for Children and Youth, titled, “Safety Nets: Stronger and Secure Families.”

