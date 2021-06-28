© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The Well-Being And Mental Health Of Maryland’s Children

Published June 28, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT
A ground of smiling kids on a spinning wheel at the playground. The background is a blur.
Picasa 3.0
/
The latest Kids Count report looks at period from the Great Recession to right before the pandemic. Credit: Flickr/Guilherme Jofili

Are children in America better off now than a decade ago? We ask researcher Nonso Umunna about the latest “Kids Count” report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. It spotlights a range of factors like poverty, school enrollment, and health-insurance coverage. Where did child welfare stand in Maryland before the pandemic, and what resources do families need?

Then--school social worker Ashley Woods describes the way the pandemic affected teens’ mental health and the bumpy road ahead as more students return to the classroom this fall.

Check out the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book. It ranks Maryland 24th nationally.

You can hear more from Nonso Umunna at WYPR’s virtual event on youth mental health, at 3 pm today. We have a link to details, as well as to information about a webinar at 1 pm tomorrow, hosted by Advocates for Children and Youth, titled, “Safety Nets: Stronger and Secure Families.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie