On The Record

Rev. Brian Linnane's Loyola Legacy

Published June 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT
Rev. Brian Linnane has been president of Loyola University Maryland since 2005. He retires this month. Credit: Loyola University Maryland

When Rev. Brian Linnane looks back on the 16 years he is wrapping up as president of Loyola University Maryland he thinks of the innovative approach he brought to merging first-year students into the liberal-arts college, the efforts to integrate Loyola more closely into the city, and the work for diversion and inclusion. About a third of incoming classes are now people of color, but Linnane said what he hears from minority students shows him more must be done:

“Yes you retain us, yes we graduate, yes we give our all to our organizations and to leadership. But that doesn't mean we are happy here, that doesn't mean that we feel at home here.”

Plus, the theologian's thoughts about recent news in the Catholic Church.

Links: Father Linnane tribute page, retirement announcement, What is Messina.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
