Rev. Brian Linnane's Loyola Legacy

When Rev. Brian Linnane looks back on the 16 years he is wrapping up as president of Loyola University Maryland he thinks of the innovative approach he brought to merging first-year students into the liberal-arts college, the efforts to integrate Loyola more closely into the city, and the work for diversion and inclusion. About a third of incoming classes are now people of color, but Linnane said what he hears from minority students shows him more must be done:

“Yes you retain us, yes we graduate, yes we give our all to our organizations and to leadership. But that doesn't mean we are happy here, that doesn't mean that we feel at home here.”

Plus, the theologian's thoughts about recent news in the Catholic Church.

