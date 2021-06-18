Take A Walk Into 'The Book Of Separation'
When the pandemic suspended theater as he knew it, Odyssey Works Artistic director Abraham Burickson decided to harness technology to create a new kind of togetherness -- not just a ‘sorry second’ to ‘real life.’
‘The Book of Separation,’ is a customized participatory virtual experience built for an audience of two. It’s about togetherness, but Burickson says it also asks:
“How do we want to be together? What does it mean to be together? What’s this new world that we’re going to make? Is it a new world or are we going to just recreate what we had before with all of its positives and negatives. That’s really the question at the core of this piece.”