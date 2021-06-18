© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Take A Walk Into 'The Book Of Separation'

Published June 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
Screenshot (49).png
Screen grab from 'The Book of Separation' by Odyssey Works.

When the pandemic suspended theater as he knew it, Odyssey Works Artistic director Abraham Burickson decided to harness technology to create a new kind of togetherness -- not just a ‘sorry second’ to ‘real life.’

‘The Book of Separation,’ is a customized participatory virtual experience built for an audience of two. It’s about togetherness, but Burickson says it also asks:

“How do we want to be together? What does it mean to be together? What’s this new world that we’re going to make? Is it a new world or are we going to just recreate what we had before with all of its positives and negatives. That’s really the question at the core of this piece.”

Links: Odyssey Works, The Book of Separation Tickets.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr