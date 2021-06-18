Take A Walk Into 'The Book Of Separation'

When the pandemic suspended theater as he knew it, Odyssey Works Artistic director Abraham Burickson decided to harness technology to create a new kind of togetherness -- not just a ‘sorry second’ to ‘real life.’

‘The Book of Separation,’ is a customized participatory virtual experience built for an audience of two. It’s about togetherness, but Burickson says it also asks:

“How do we want to be together? What does it mean to be together? What’s this new world that we’re going to make? Is it a new world or are we going to just recreate what we had before with all of its positives and negatives. That’s really the question at the core of this piece.”

Links: Odyssey Works, The Book of Separation Tickets.