CityLit Project Honors; Lewis Museum And Safe Haven Celebrate Juneteenth And Pride!

CityLit Project supports writers as well as their ardent fans. Each year it also recognizes someone who works above and beyond to nurture the culture of literature.

This year CityLit is bestowing its Chic Dambach award on author and educator D. Watkins for his ongoing commitment to young people in Baltimore:

“I know how I would have felt if a person took an interest in coming to my school and to talk to me about college, about books, about the neighborhood, about dreaming past the reality that I was in.”

Plus, Reginald F. Lewis museum executive director Terri Lee Freeman and Safe Haven COO Jabari Lyles offer a preview of Juneteenth and Pride celebrations at the museum and have a discussion of how Black history and Black Trans history intersect.

