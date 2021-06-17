© 2021 WYPR
CityLit Project Honors; Lewis Museum And Safe Haven Celebrate Juneteenth And Pride!

Published June 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
Photo Provided

CityLit Project supports writers as well as their ardent fans. Each year it also recognizes someone who works above and beyond to nurture the culture of literature.

This year CityLit is bestowing its Chic Dambach award on author and educator D. Watkins for his ongoing commitment to young people in Baltimore:

“I know how I would have felt if a person took an interest in coming to my school and to talk to me about college, about books, about the neighborhood, about dreaming past the reality that I was in.”

Plus, Reginald F. Lewis museum executive director Terri Lee Freeman and Safe Haven COO Jabari Lyles offer a preview of Juneteenth and Pride celebrations at the museum and have a discussion of how Black history and Black Trans history intersect.

Links: CityLit Project Dambach Award event, Reginald F. Lewis Museum Juneteenth and Pride events, Baltimore Pride, Safe Haven resources.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
