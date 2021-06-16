© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Pipeline At Everyman Theatre

Published June 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
Teresa Castracane Photography Nya(Eleasha Gamble) and Xavier( Jefferson Russell) discuss parenting..jpeg
Nya(Eleasha Gamble) and Xavier( Jefferson Russell) discuss parenting in a scene of Everyman Theatre's 'Pipeline' Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

“School-to-prison pipeline” labels policies that put Black and brown kids who cause trouble at school at greater risk for criminal charges and a path to incarceration.

Everyman Theatre’s current production, Pipeline, traces the pressures on one family. We talk to veteran actor and former policeman Jefferson A. Russell, who plays the father of a son at risk and to Everyman’s community engagement director Brianna McCoy.

Then Renaissance Academy principal Tammatha Woodhouse tells about a moment in a dark courtroom that struck her with second thoughts about criminal charges for a pupil who had punched her and her altered M.O. for school discipline.

“Each kid has their own story, each kid has their own needs and I have to deal with them all individually and not one size fit all.”

Links: Pipeline at Everyman Theatre, Sat. June 19 An Essential Conversation with Promise Heights,

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr