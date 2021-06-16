Pipeline At Everyman Theatre

“School-to-prison pipeline” labels policies that put Black and brown kids who cause trouble at school at greater risk for criminal charges and a path to incarceration.

Everyman Theatre’s current production, Pipeline, traces the pressures on one family. We talk to veteran actor and former policeman Jefferson A. Russell, who plays the father of a son at risk and to Everyman’s community engagement director Brianna McCoy.

Then Renaissance Academy principal Tammatha Woodhouse tells about a moment in a dark courtroom that struck her with second thoughts about criminal charges for a pupil who had punched her and her altered M.O. for school discipline.

“Each kid has their own story, each kid has their own needs and I have to deal with them all individually and not one size fit all.”

