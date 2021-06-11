Celebrating Women Veterans

Seventy-three years ago tomorrow, a new law permitted women to serve in the U.S. military--not only during war, but also in times of peace--and in all the branches. We speak with two women veterans about their experience.

Laverne Harmon served two decades in the U.S. Army. Now, as program manager for vocational rehabilitation services at the VA Maryland Health Care System, she connects veterans to new careers. And DeVaki Leonard describes the support she and her sons received from the VA and local nonprofit, Project PLASE, when facing homelessness.

Tomorrow, June 12, is celebrated in some states as Women Veterans Day. Today, Project PLASE will host the Montford Point Marine Auxiliary for an event to honor women veterans.

