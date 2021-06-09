Summer School: A Holistic Approach

A year of online and hybrid learning left many students behind. Summer is the chance to make up for lost time. But how?

Carroll County music teacher Rachel McCusker, who serves on the state board of education, describes what it was like on the ground this year. And Dr. Afra Hersi, Professor of literacy education at Loyola University Maryland and incoming dean of the School of Education, says a holistic approach is needed after a school year like no other:

“Because we know all of us are taxed, including the children and the teachers. The way we do education has to change. We have to shift away from the focus on academics to the focus on the whole person. The teachers need it, the students need it.”

Plus, Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, on how it assists students and their families.

Links: Baltimore Community Foundation, Summer learning resources Baltimore City, Summer Learning Resources Baltimore County, Maryland Families Engage.

