Summer School: A Holistic Approach

Published June 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
Hybrid Teaching.jpg
Sarah Flaherty, a first year teacher at Archbishop Curley High School and a student in Loyola's 5th year MAT Master's Degree Program, leads a hybrid math class. Credit: Loyola University Maryland

A year of online and hybrid learning left many students behind. Summer is the chance to make up for lost time. But how?

Carroll County music teacher Rachel McCusker, who serves on the state board of education, describes what it was like on the ground this year. And Dr. Afra Hersi, Professor of literacy education at Loyola University Maryland and incoming dean of the School of Education, says a holistic approach is needed after a school year like no other:

“Because we know all of us are taxed, including the children and the teachers. The way we do education has to change. We have to shift away from the focus on academics to the focus on the whole person. The teachers need it, the students need it.”

Plus, Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, on how it assists students and their families.

Links: Baltimore Community Foundation, Summer learning resources Baltimore City, Summer Learning Resources Baltimore County, Maryland Families Engage.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr